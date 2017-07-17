Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227071
- Date Died
- January 1, 2006
- Filing Code
- ADB
Applicant
Michael A. Krnac
1307 Tuxedo AvenueParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Patricia J. Krnac
6822 Revere RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2006
Text2017 MSC 227071—Re: Patricia J. Krnac. Application to disinter filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
