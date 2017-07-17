Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227072
Date Died
May 10, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Gregory A. Kobilarcsik
3886 Boxelder Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Decedent

Loreen R. Kobilarcsik
3886 Boxelder Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227072—Estate of Loreen R. Kobilarcsik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 