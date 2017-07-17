Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227072
- Date Died
- May 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Gregory A. Kobilarcsik
3886 Boxelder DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Decedent
Loreen R. Kobilarcsik
3886 Boxelder DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 227072—Estate of Loreen R. Kobilarcsik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
