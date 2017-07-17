Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227073
Date Died
May 25, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Bruce M. Sliney
135 Brinkerhoff Avenue
Mansfield OH 44906
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence George Sheehe Jr.
Lawrence G. Sheehe, Jr.
P. O. Box 361220
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Dorothy A. Sliney
9208 Roedean Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Thursday, May 25, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227073—Estate of Dorothy A. Sliney. Will admitted to probate. L. G. Sheehe, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 