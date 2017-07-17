Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227073
- Date Died
- May 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Bruce M. Sliney
135 Brinkerhoff AvenueMansfield OH 44906
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence G. Sheehe, Jr.
P. O. Box 361220
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Dorothy A. Sliney
9208 Roedean DriveParma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 227073—Estate of Dorothy A. Sliney. Will admitted to probate. L. G. Sheehe, Jr., atty.
