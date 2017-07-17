Date Filed Monday, July 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227074 Date Died April 3, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 30, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 227074—Estate of Elizabeth Tabor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.