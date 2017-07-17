Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227074
Date Died
April 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 30, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Elizabeth Tabor
17815 Fairway Ave Apt. 207
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017

Applicant

Latressa Donnise Tabor
4549 W149th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 227074—Estate of Elizabeth Tabor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
