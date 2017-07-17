Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227074
- Date Died
- April 3, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 30, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Elizabeth Tabor
17815 Fairway Ave Apt. 207Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017
Applicant
Latressa Donnise Tabor
4549 W149th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 EST 227074—Estate of Elizabeth Tabor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
