Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227077
Date Died
June 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kenneth N. Allen
19424 Telbir Avenue
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

John L. Allen
29507 West Oakland
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Fiduciary

Kenneth N. Allen
19424 Telbir Avenue
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 227077—Estate of John L. Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
