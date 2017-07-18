Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227077
- Date Died
- June 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kenneth N. Allen
19424 Telbir AvenueRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
John L. Allen
29507 West OaklandBay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary
Kenneth N. Allen
19424 Telbir AvenueRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 227077—Estate of John L. Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
