Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227079
Date Died
May 5, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 25, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Leah C. Kirkland
19200 Roseland Ave #126
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017

Applicant

Lashana Bolden
261 E. 232nd St.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 227079—Estate of Leah C. Kirkland. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
