Decedent
Leah C. Kirkland
19200 Roseland Ave #126Euclid OH 44117
Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017
Applicant
Lashana Bolden
261 E. 232nd St.Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 227079—Estate of Leah C. Kirkland. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
