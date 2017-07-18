Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227083
- Date Died
- March 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Terry L. Walker
13375 Strathmore Dr.Valley View OH 44125
Date Died :Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Applicant
Cynthia H. Walker
13375 Strathmore Dr.Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Cynthia H. Walker
13375 Strathmore Dr.Valley View OH 44125
Fiduciary
Cynthia H. Walker
13375 Strathmore Dr.Valley View OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 227083—Estate of Terry L. Walker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. W. Kampman, atty.
About your information and the public record.