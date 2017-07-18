Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227083
Date Died
March 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Terry L. Walker
13375 Strathmore Dr.
Valley View OH 44125

Applicant

Cynthia H. Walker
13375 Strathmore Dr.
Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Walter Kampman
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

Cynthia H. Walker
13375 Strathmore Dr.
Valley View OH 44125

Fiduciary

Cynthia H. Walker
13375 Strathmore Dr.
Valley View OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Walter Kampman
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 227083—Estate of Terry L. Walker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. W. Kampman, atty.
