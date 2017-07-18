Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227085
Date Died
April 13, 2012
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Mary Thomas
11006 Granger Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Melvin Robert Ginsberg
Melvin R. Ginsberg Co. LPA
14077 Cedar Road, #101
South Euclid OH 44118

Decedent

Lillie Allen
3429 East 119th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, April 13, 2012

Text

2017 EST 227085—Estate of Lillie Allen. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. R. Ginsberg, atty.
