Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227085
- Date Died
- April 13, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Mary Thomas
11006 Granger RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Melvin R. Ginsberg Co. LPA
14077 Cedar Road, #101
South Euclid OH 44118
Decedent
Lillie Allen
3429 East 119th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Text2017 EST 227085—Estate of Lillie Allen. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. R. Ginsberg, atty.
