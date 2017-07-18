Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227088
Date Died
January 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Evanthia Vasiliades Basilion
20759 University Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Walter Kampman
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Constantinos V. Vasiliades
2181 Ambleside Drive
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Fiduciary

Vasilia Ioanna Barris
54 Clubhouse Lane
Wayland MA 01778

Text

2017 EST 227088—Estate of Constantinos V. Vasiliades. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. W. Kampman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 