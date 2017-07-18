Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227088
- Date Died
- January 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Evanthia Vasiliades Basilion
20759 University BoulevardShaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Constantinos V. Vasiliades
2181 Ambleside DriveCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fiduciary
Vasilia Ioanna Barris
54 Clubhouse LaneWayland MA 01778
Text2017 EST 227088—Estate of Constantinos V. Vasiliades. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. W. Kampman, atty.
