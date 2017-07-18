Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227089
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 22, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Sheila G. Barnett
3599 Chelton Rd Up #3
Cleveland OH 44120

Ward

Senith C. Barnett
3515 E. 142nd St.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Applicant

Lavaughn F. Barnett
12450 Shaker Blvd.. #207
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 227089—Re: Senith C. Barnett. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
