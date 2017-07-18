Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227089
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 22, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Sheila G. Barnett
3599 Chelton Rd Up #3Cleveland OH 44120
Ward
Senith C. Barnett
3515 E. 142nd St.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant
Lavaughn F. Barnett
12450 Shaker Blvd.. #207Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 227089—Re: Senith C. Barnett. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
