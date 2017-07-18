Date Filed Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227089 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 22, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 227089—Re: Senith C. Barnett. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.