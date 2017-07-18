Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227093
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 6, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Travis Jamal Page
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2Euclid OH 44123
Applicant
Tiffany Marie Matlock
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2Euclid OH 44123
New Name
Travis Jamal Page Harris
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 MSC 227093—Re: Travis Jamal Page. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
