Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227093
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 6, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Travis Jamal Page
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2
Euclid OH 44123

Applicant

Tiffany Marie Matlock
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2
Euclid OH 44123

New Name

Travis Jamal Page Harris
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 MSC 227093—Re: Travis Jamal Page. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 