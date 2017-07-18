Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227094
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 6, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Tristan Jay Dean Harris
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2Euclid OH 44123
Old Name
Tristan Jay Dean
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2Euclid OH 44123
Applicant
Tiffany Marie Matlock
251 E. 244th St. Apt. 2Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 MSC 227094—Re: Tristan Jay Dean. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
