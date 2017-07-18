Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227095
- Date Died
- June 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joshua D. Benci
19241 Drake RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Tinl & Deliman
3695 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212
Decedent
Donald Dale Benci
19241 Drake RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017
Fiduciary
Joshua D. Benci
19241 Drake RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Tinl & Deliman
3695 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212
Text2017 EST 227095—Estate of Donald Dale Benci. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. T. Tinl, atty.
About your information and the public record.