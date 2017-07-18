Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227095
Date Died
June 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joshua D. Benci
19241 Drake Road
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Timothy Tinl
Tinl & Deliman
3695 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212

Decedent

Donald Dale Benci
19241 Drake Road
Strongsville OH 44149

Fiduciary

Joshua D. Benci
19241 Drake Road
Strongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert Timothy Tinl
Tinl & Deliman
3695 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212

Text

2017 EST 227095—Estate of Donald Dale Benci. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. T. Tinl, atty.
