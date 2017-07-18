Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227098
Date Died
May 26, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

John Blaha
24231 Alberton Rd.
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
John Americus Lancione
Lancione & Lancione, LLC
619 Linda St.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Lisa Ann Blaha
24231 Alberton Road
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Friday, May 26, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227098—Estate of Lisa Ann Blaha. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. J. A. Lancione, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 