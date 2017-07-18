Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227098
- Date Died
- May 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
John Blaha
24231 Alberton Rd.Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Lancione & Lancione, LLC
619 Linda St.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Lisa Ann Blaha
24231 Alberton RoadEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Friday, May 26, 2017
Text2017 EST 227098—Estate of Lisa Ann Blaha. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. J. A. Lancione, atty.
