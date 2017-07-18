Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227099
- Date Died
- March 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Seretta Jordan
3805 Monticello Blvd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant
Beverly Robinson
720 Parkside Blvd.South Euclid OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Edwin V. Hargate, Attorney at Law
18519 Underwood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44119
Commissioner
Edwin Hargate
5407 Wilson Mills Rd.Cleveland OH 44143
Text2017 EST 227099—Estate of Seretta Jordan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. V. Hargate, III, atty.
