Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227099
Date Died
March 3, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Seretta Jordan
3805 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Date Died :Thursday, March 3, 2016

Applicant

Beverly Robinson
720 Parkside Blvd.
South Euclid OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Edwin Vincent Hargate III
Edwin V. Hargate, Attorney at Law
18519 Underwood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44119

Commissioner

Edwin Hargate
5407 Wilson Mills Rd.
Cleveland OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 227099—Estate of Seretta Jordan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. V. Hargate, III, atty.
