Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV227102
- Filing Code
- CON
Plaintiff
Pamela Spicer
127000 Lake Ave #1006Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
John P. Malone Jr.
1150 Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Robert M. Fairchild
Executor Of The Estate Of Elizabeth Fairchild, 1968 Bordeaux WayWestlake OH 44145
Defendant
Robert M. Fairchild
1968 Bordeaux WayWestlake OH 44145
Defendant
Unknown Next Of Kin
Defendant
Robert M. Fairchild
Trustee Of The Elizabeth M. Fairchild Trust Agreem, Ent 1968 Bordeaux WayWestlake OH 44145
Defendant
Cynthia J. Fairchild
1968 Bordeaux WayWestlake OH 44145
Defendant
Jenna Fairchild
1968 Bordeaux WayWestlake OH 44145
Defendant
Robert Heibel
6439 Hattereas CtSun Valley NV 89433
Defendant
Donald Jaspers
516 Granada Ave NSaint Paul MN 55128
Defendant
Georgia A. Horn
9428 Woodbridge Rd.Bloomington MN 55438
Defendant
Linda Baerthel
101 Aspen DriveDurango CO 81301
Defendant
Michael Heibel
2300 N. Vine StreetDenver CO 80205
Text2017 ADV 227102—Pamela Spicer vs Robert M. Fairchild, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. J. P. Malone, Jr., atty.
