Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV227102
Filing Code
CON

Plaintiff

Pamela Spicer
127000 Lake Ave #1006
Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
John Patrick Malone Jr.
John P. Malone Jr.
1150 Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Robert M. Fairchild
Executor Of The Estate Of Elizabeth Fairchild, 1968 Bordeaux Way
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Robert M. Fairchild
1968 Bordeaux Way
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Unknown Next Of Kin

Defendant

Robert M. Fairchild
Trustee Of The Elizabeth M. Fairchild Trust Agreem, Ent 1968 Bordeaux Way
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Cynthia J. Fairchild
1968 Bordeaux Way
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Jenna Fairchild
1968 Bordeaux Way
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Robert Heibel
6439 Hattereas Ct
Sun Valley NV 89433

Defendant

Donald Jaspers
516 Granada Ave N
Saint Paul MN 55128

Defendant

Georgia A. Horn
9428 Woodbridge Rd.
Bloomington MN 55438

Defendant

Linda Baerthel
101 Aspen Drive
Durango CO 81301

Defendant

Michael Heibel
2300 N. Vine Street
Denver CO 80205

Text

2017 ADV 227102—Pamela Spicer vs Robert M. Fairchild, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. J. P. Malone, Jr., atty.
