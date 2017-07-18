Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227103
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
November 9, 2014
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Thomas J. Johnson
17502 Deforest Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Sunday, November 9, 2014

Applicant

Willie Mae Johnson
17502 Deforest Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 227103—Estate of Thomas J. Johnson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
