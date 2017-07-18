Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227103
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- November 9, 2014
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Thomas J. Johnson
17502 Deforest AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, November 9, 2014
Applicant
Willie Mae Johnson
17502 Deforest AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 227103—Estate of Thomas J. Johnson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
