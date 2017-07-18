Date Filed Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227103 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died November 9, 2014 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 227103—Estate of Thomas J. Johnson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.