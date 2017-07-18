Probate

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227106
Date Died
June 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Wilma E. Stewart
28200 Shaker Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, June 30, 2017

Applicant

James D. Vail
1375 E. 9th St., Ste 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Fidler
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

John M. Stewart
28200 Shaker Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Fiduciary

James D. Vail
1375 E. 9th St., Ste 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Paul Fidler
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 227106—Estate of Wilma E. Stewart. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Fidler, atty.
