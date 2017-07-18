Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227106
- Date Died
- June 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Wilma E. Stewart
28200 Shaker Blvd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, June 30, 2017
Applicant
James D. Vail
1375 E. 9th St., Ste 900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
John M. Stewart
28200 Shaker Blvd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary
James D. Vail
1375 E. 9th St., Ste 900Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 227106—Estate of Wilma E. Stewart. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Fidler, atty.
