Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227111
- Date Died
- June 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Geraldine M. Hozian
3888 West 17th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of John W. Hickey
3794 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44109-2714
Decedent
Stephen R. Hozian
3888 West 17th St.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017
Text2017 EST 227111—Estate of Stephen R. Hozian. Will admitted to probate. J. W. Hickey, atty.
About your information and the public record.