Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227111
Date Died
June 26, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Geraldine M. Hozian
3888 West 17th Street
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
John Wilfred Hickey
Law Office of John W. Hickey
3794 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44109-2714

Decedent

Stephen R. Hozian
3888 West 17th St.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227111—Estate of Stephen R. Hozian. Will admitted to probate. J. W. Hickey, atty.
