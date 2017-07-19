Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227112
- Date Died
- June 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Milton S. Friedman
2111 Acacia Park Dr #507Lyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017
Applicant
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd #208Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd. # 208
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 227112—Estate of Milton S. Friedman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Brooks, atty.
About your information and the public record.