Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227112
Date Died
June 26, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Milton S. Friedman
2111 Acacia Park Dr #507
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017

Applicant

Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd #208
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Merl Brooks
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd. # 208
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 227112—Estate of Milton S. Friedman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Brooks, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 