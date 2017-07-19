Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227114
- Date Died
- July 4, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 31, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Ronald M. Arrin
21791 Shasta Lake RoadLake Forest CA 92630
Applicant's Attorney
Lynn A. Kriessler
6674 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130
Decedent
Anne Uhrin
6230 Alexandria DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 227114—Estate of Anne Uhrin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. L. A. Kriessler, atty.
About your information and the public record.