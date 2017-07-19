Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227114
Date Died
July 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 31, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Ronald M. Arrin
21791 Shasta Lake Road
Lake Forest CA 92630
Applicant's Attorney
Lynn Ann Kriessler
Lynn A. Kriessler
6674 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Decedent

Anne Uhrin
6230 Alexandria Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227114—Estate of Anne Uhrin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. L. A. Kriessler, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 