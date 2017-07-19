Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227115
- Date Died
- February 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Gayle P. Wray
5709 Gateway LaneBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Friday, February 17, 2017
Applicant
John A. Wray
5709 Gateway LaneBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Gogul & Associates
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44140
Surviving Spouse
John A. Wray
5709 Gateway LaneBrookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary
John A. Wray
5709 Gateway LaneBrookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary's Attorney
Gogul & Associates
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44140
Text2017 EST 227115—Estate of Gayle P. Wray. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Gogul, atty.
