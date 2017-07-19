Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227118
- Date Died
- July 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Nancy K. Ross
1044 Elmwood DriveMacedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Henry L. Karolewski
15930 Ridege RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Text2017 EST 227118—Estate of Henry L. Karolewski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
