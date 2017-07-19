Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227118
Date Died
July 20, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Nancy K. Ross
1044 Elmwood Drive
Macedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Henry L. Karolewski
15930 Ridege Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 227118—Estate of Henry L. Karolewski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
