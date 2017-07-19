Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227120
Date Died
June 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Joan M. Principi
26637 Lake Of The Falls Blvd.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Applicant

James M. Principi
7610 Big Creek Parkway
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Francis O'Brien
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

James M. Principi
7610 Big Creek Parkway
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 227120—Estate of Joan M. Principi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
