Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227120
- Date Died
- June 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joan M. Principi
26637 Lake Of The Falls Blvd.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Applicant
James M. Principi
7610 Big Creek ParkwayMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
James M. Principi
7610 Big Creek ParkwayMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 227120—Estate of Joan M. Principi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
About your information and the public record.