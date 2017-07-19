Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227121
Date Died
June 19, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

John M. Stryker
20006 Detroit Road, Suite 310
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
John Michael Stryker
Stryker Law Ltd.
20006 Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Paul F. Fisher
3424 West 159th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Monday, June 19, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227121—Estate of Paul F. Fisher. Will admitted to probate. J. M. Stryker, atty.
