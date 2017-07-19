Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227121
- Date Died
- June 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
John M. Stryker
20006 Detroit Road, Suite 310Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Stryker Law Ltd.
20006 Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Paul F. Fisher
3424 West 159th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Monday, June 19, 2017
Text2017 EST 227121—Estate of Paul F. Fisher. Will admitted to probate. J. M. Stryker, atty.
About your information and the public record.