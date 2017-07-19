Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227123
- Date Died
- March 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John S. Bolibrush
2811 Priscilla Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017
Applicant
Diane M. Ivancic
20458 Williamsburg CtMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary
Diane M. Ivancic
20458 Williamsburg CtMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 227123—Estate of John S. Bolibrush. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
About your information and the public record.