Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227123
Date Died
March 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John S. Bolibrush
2811 Priscilla Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017

Applicant

Diane M. Ivancic
20458 Williamsburg Ct
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Fiduciary

Diane M. Ivancic
20458 Williamsburg Ct
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 227123—Estate of John S. Bolibrush. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
