Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227125
Date Died
September 6, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Sharon Vitas
189217 Windward
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Eleanor V. Simecek
4769 Autumn Lane
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Text

2017 EST 227125—Estate of Eleanor V. Simecek. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
