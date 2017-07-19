Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227125
- Date Died
- September 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Sharon Vitas
189217 WindwardCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Eleanor V. Simecek
4769 Autumn LaneBrooklyn OH 44144
Text2017 EST 227125—Estate of Eleanor V. Simecek. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
