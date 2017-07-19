Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227126
Date Died
June 22, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Walter J. Kesko
872 Rose Ave.
Highland Hts. OH 44143

Date Died :Thursday, June 22, 2017

Applicant

Donna J. Miller
1234 Hulett Avenue
Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Michael Mentrek
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 227126—Estate of Walter J. Kesko. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Mentrek, atty.
