Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227126
- Date Died
- June 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Walter J. Kesko
872 Rose Ave.Highland Hts. OH 44143
Applicant
Donna J. Miller
1234 Hulett AvenueEastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 227126—Estate of Walter J. Kesko. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Mentrek, atty.
