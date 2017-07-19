Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227130
Date Died
December 29, 2014
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Frederick S. Schoeck
10814 Brainard Dr.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, December 29, 2014

Applicant

Sandra L. Schoeck-Zerbini
4440 E. Lake Rd.
Sheffield Lake OH 44054
Applicant's Attorney
Kim Richard Meyers
Lorain County Court of Common Pleas
225 Court St
Elyria OH 44035

Attorney

Kim R. Meyers
315 Middle Ave., Second Floor
Elyria OH 44035

Commissioner

Kim R. Meyers
315 Middle Ave., Second Floor
Elyria OH 44035

Text

2017 EST 227130—Estate of Frederick S. Schoeck. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. R. Meyers, atty.
