Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227130
- Date Died
- December 29, 2014
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Frederick S. Schoeck
10814 Brainard Dr.Parma OH 44130
Applicant
Sandra L. Schoeck-Zerbini
4440 E. Lake Rd.Sheffield Lake OH 44054
Applicant's Attorney
Lorain County Court of Common Pleas
225 Court St
Elyria OH 44035
Attorney
Kim R. Meyers
315 Middle Ave., Second FloorElyria OH 44035
Commissioner
Kim R. Meyers
315 Middle Ave., Second FloorElyria OH 44035
Text2017 EST 227130—Estate of Frederick S. Schoeck. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. R. Meyers, atty.
