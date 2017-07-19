Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227132
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 15, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Jojeanna Betts
16417 Walden Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Ward
Ke'onn Scott
16417 Walden Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Natural Father
Delontae Phillips
Marion Correctional Institution, P O Box 57Marion OH 43302
Natural Mother
Tiyonna Betts
Franklin Medical Center, P O Box 23658Columbus OH 43223
Text2017 GRD 227132—Re: Ke'onn Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
