Date Filed Wednesday, July 19, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227132 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 15, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 227132—Re: Ke'onn Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.