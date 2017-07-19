Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227132
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Jojeanna Betts
16417 Walden Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128

Ward

Ke'onn Scott
16417 Walden Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128

Natural Father

Delontae Phillips
Marion Correctional Institution, P O Box 57
Marion OH 43302

Natural Mother

Tiyonna Betts
Franklin Medical Center, P O Box 23658
Columbus OH 43223

Text

2017 GRD 227132—Re: Ke'onn Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
