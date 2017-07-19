Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227133
- Date Died
- June 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Daniel Stanek
717 Fair StreetBerea OH 44017
Applicant
Daniel Shepard
11613 Edgewater DriveCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Vincent Macauda Co., L.P.A.
30650 Pinetree Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 227133—Estate of Daniel Stanek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. Macauda, atty.
