Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227133
Date Died
June 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Daniel Stanek
717 Fair Street
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Applicant

Daniel Shepard
11613 Edgewater Drive
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Vincent Macauda
Vincent Macauda Co., L.P.A.
30650 Pinetree Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Fiduciary

Daniel Shepard
11613 Edgewater Drive
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Vincent Macauda
Vincent Macauda Co., L.P.A.
30650 Pinetree Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 227133—Estate of Daniel Stanek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. Macauda, atty.
