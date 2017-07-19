Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227138
Date Died
January 22, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 31, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Lieselotte Vietor
3533 Krather Rd.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017

Applicant

Kyle A. Silvers
405 Madison Ave., Suite 1000
Toledo OH 43604
Applicant's Attorney
Kyle Ann Silvers
Silvers Law, LLC.
405 Madison Ave., Suite 1000
Toledo OH 43604

Text

2017 EST 227138—Estate of Lieselotte Vietor. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. A. Silvers, atty.
