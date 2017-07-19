Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227138
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 31, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Lieselotte Vietor
3533 Krather Rd.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017
Applicant
Kyle A. Silvers
405 Madison Ave., Suite 1000Toledo OH 43604
Applicant's Attorney
Silvers Law, LLC.
405 Madison Ave., Suite 1000
Toledo OH 43604
Text2017 EST 227138—Estate of Lieselotte Vietor. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. A. Silvers, atty.
