Date Filed Wednesday, July 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227138 Date Died January 22, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 31, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 227138—Estate of Lieselotte Vietor. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. A. Silvers, atty.