Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227142
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Lorraine Reese
605 Bradley Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Applicant

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave, Suite 5555
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Text

2017 GRD 227142—Re: Lorraine Reese. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
