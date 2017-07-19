Date Filed Wednesday, July 19, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227142 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 15, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 227142—Re: Lorraine Reese. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.