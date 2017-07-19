Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227142
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 15, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Lorraine Reese
605 Bradley RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave, Suite 5555Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Text2017 GRD 227142—Re: Lorraine Reese. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
