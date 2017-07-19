Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227144
Date Died
May 10, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 7, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

John Reece Malone
15416 Judson Dr.
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Applicant

John Malone
15416 Judson Dr.
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 227144—Estate of John Reece Malone Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
