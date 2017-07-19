Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227144
- Date Died
- May 10, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGSep 7, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
John Reece Malone
15416 Judson Dr.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Applicant
John Malone
15416 Judson Dr.Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 227144—Estate of John Reece Malone Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
