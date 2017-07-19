Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227146
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Marilyn Sue Mellors
10157 Delsy Dr.
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017

Applicant

Geoffrey Mellors
10157 Delsy Dr.
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 227146—Estate of Marilyn Sue Mellors. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
