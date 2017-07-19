Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227146
- Date Died
- June 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Marilyn Sue Mellors
10157 Delsy Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017
Applicant
Geoffrey Mellors
10157 Delsy Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 227146—Estate of Marilyn Sue Mellors. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
