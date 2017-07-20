Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227147
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 7, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Tyler Lynn Gall
11161 Prospect Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Old Name

Tyler Lynn Dubree
11161 Prospect Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Applicant

Andrea Gall
11161 Prospect Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 MSC 227147—Re: Tyler Lynn Dubree. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 