Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227147
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 7, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Tyler Lynn Gall
11161 Prospect Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Old Name
Tyler Lynn Dubree
11161 Prospect Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Andrea Gall
11161 Prospect Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Text2017 MSC 227147—Re: Tyler Lynn Dubree. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
