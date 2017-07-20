Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227148
Date Died
December 16, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Marjory Chambers
3541 E. 142nd St.
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Philip Roger Fine
Phillip R. Fine
3681 Green Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Johnny Mathis
3541 E. 142nd Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, December 16, 2016

Text

2017 EST 227148—Estate of Johnny Mathis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. R. Fine, atty.
