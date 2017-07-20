Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV227151
- Filing Code
- CRT
Defendant
Jill A. Malone
10434 Music StreetNewbury OH 44065
Defendant
Charles J. Malone
17435 Astro DriveBig Rapids MI 49307
Plaintiff
Charles J. Malone
The Eleanor J. Gardiner Trust, 17435 Astro DriveBig Rapids MI 49307
Plaintiff's Attorney
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602
Text2017 ADV 227151—Charles J. Malone vs Charles J. Malone, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
About your information and the public record.