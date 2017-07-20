Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV227151
Filing Code
CRT

Defendant

Jill A. Malone
10434 Music Street
Newbury OH 44065

Defendant

Charles J. Malone
17435 Astro Drive
Big Rapids MI 49307

Plaintiff

Charles J. Malone
The Eleanor J. Gardiner Trust, 17435 Astro Drive
Big Rapids MI 49307
Plaintiff's Attorney
Roger Thorpe Peckinpaugh
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602

Text

2017 ADV 227151—Charles J. Malone vs Charles J. Malone, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 