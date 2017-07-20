Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227154
Bond
1
Date Died
June 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Martha L. Whittaker
126 Noran Circle
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Blair Nevin Melling
Blair N. Melling, Attorney
303 Columbus St.
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

John D. Whittaker
126 Noran Circle
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017

Surviving Spouse

Martha Whittaker
126 Noran Circle,
Bedford OH 44146

Fiduciary

Martha L. Whittaker
126 Noran Circle
Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
Blair Nevin Melling
Blair N. Melling, Attorney
303 Columbus St.
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 227154—Estate of John D. Whittaker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. N. Melling, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 