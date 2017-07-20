Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227154
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- June 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Martha L. Whittaker
126 Noran CircleBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Blair N. Melling, Attorney
303 Columbus St.
Bedford OH 44146
Decedent
John D. Whittaker
126 Noran CircleBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017
Surviving Spouse
Martha Whittaker
126 Noran Circle,Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary
Martha L. Whittaker
126 Noran CircleBedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
Blair N. Melling, Attorney
303 Columbus St.
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 227154—Estate of John D. Whittaker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. N. Melling, atty.
About your information and the public record.