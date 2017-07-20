Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227155
- Date Died
- January 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Frank M. Embrescia
14070 James Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Saturday, January 30, 2016
Applicant
Linda Embrescia
14070 James Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Montello
303 Columbus
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 227155—Estate of Frank M. Embrescia. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Montello, atty.
