Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227155
Date Died
January 30, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Frank M. Embrescia
14070 James Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Saturday, January 30, 2016

Applicant

Linda Embrescia
14070 James Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Montello
John J. Montello
303 Columbus
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 227155—Estate of Frank M. Embrescia. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Montello, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 