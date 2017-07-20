Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227159
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Rebecca M. Ashford
1399 E.85th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Ward

Malik S.h. Kennedy
1399 E.85th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Natural Mother

Atrina Collins
865 E. 261 St.
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 GRD 227159—Re: Malik S. h. Kennedy. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
