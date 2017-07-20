Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227159
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 15, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Rebecca M. Ashford
1399 E.85th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Ward
Malik S.h. Kennedy
1399 E.85th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Natural Mother
Atrina Collins
865 E. 261 St.Euclid OH 44132
Text2017 GRD 227159—Re: Malik S. h. Kennedy. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
