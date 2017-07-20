Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227160
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- November 5, 2005
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
James A. Garfield
36335 Meadowdale DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Friedman Law LLC
35695 Solon Rd
Solon OH 44139
Decedent
James Rudolph Garfield
2987 Torrington RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2005
Text2017 EST 227160—Estate of James Rudolph Garfield III. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. L. Friedman, atty.
About your information and the public record.