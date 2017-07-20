Date Filed Thursday, July 20, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227160 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died November 5, 2005 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 227160—Estate of James Rudolph Garfield III. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. L. Friedman, atty.