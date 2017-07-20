Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227160
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
November 5, 2005
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

James A. Garfield
36335 Meadowdale Drive
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Lora Friedman
Friedman Law LLC
35695 Solon Rd
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

James Rudolph Garfield
2987 Torrington Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2005

Text

2017 EST 227160—Estate of James Rudolph Garfield III. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. L. Friedman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 