Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227161
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 5, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Khristopher Franco-Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
New Name
Khristopher F. Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Scott Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 MSC 227161—Re: Khristopher Franco-Garapic. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
