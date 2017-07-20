Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227161
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 5, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Khristopher Franco-Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

New Name

Khristopher F. Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Applicant

Scott Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 MSC 227161—Re: Khristopher Franco-Garapic. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
