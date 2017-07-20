Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227162
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 5, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Nicholas Alexander Franco Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Applicant

Scott Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

New Name

Nicholas Alexander Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 MSC 227162—Re: Nicholas Alexander Franco Garapic. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
