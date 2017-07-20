Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227162
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 5, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Nicholas Alexander Franco Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Scott Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
New Name
Nicholas Alexander Garapic
24611 Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 MSC 227162—Re: Nicholas Alexander Franco Garapic. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
