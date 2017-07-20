Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227164
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 5, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM3
Applicant
Scott Garapic
24611 North Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Old Name
Nathaniel Scott Franco Garapic
24611 North Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
New Name
Nathaniel Scott Garapic
24611 North Randall Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 MSC 227164—Re: Nathaniel Scott Franco Garapic. Application for name change of minor, third child and beyond, filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
