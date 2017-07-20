Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227164
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 5, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM3

Applicant

Scott Garapic
24611 North Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Old Name

Nathaniel Scott Franco Garapic
24611 North Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

New Name

Nathaniel Scott Garapic
24611 North Randall Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 MSC 227164—Re: Nathaniel Scott Franco Garapic. Application for name change of minor, third child and beyond, filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 