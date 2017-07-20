Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227165
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 22, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Mouad Ahmad Soki
12112 Marguerite Ave.
Cleveland OH 44125

Natural Father

Ahmed Soki
12112 Morguerite Ave.
Cleveland OH 44125

Applicant

Seham Ahmad Soki
12112 Marguerite Ave.
Cleveland OH 44125

Text

2017 GRD 227165—Re: Mouad Ahmad Soki. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
