Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227165
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 22, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Mouad Ahmad Soki
12112 Marguerite Ave.Cleveland OH 44125
Natural Father
Ahmed Soki
12112 Morguerite Ave.Cleveland OH 44125
Applicant
Seham Ahmad Soki
12112 Marguerite Ave.Cleveland OH 44125
Text2017 GRD 227165—Re: Mouad Ahmad Soki. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
