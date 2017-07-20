Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227169
Date Died
March 10, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 21, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Carol Ann Sloan
2881 Chaise Lane
Maineville OH 45039
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Domb
1895 Powell Avenue
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Decedent

Frederick R. Sloan
261 Richmond Rd.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227169—Estate of Frederick R. Sloan. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Aug. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. Domb, atty.
