Date Filed Thursday, July 20, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227169 Date Died March 10, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 21, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code PLW

Text 2017 EST 227169—Estate of Frederick R. Sloan. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Aug. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. Domb, atty.