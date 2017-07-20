Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227169
- Date Died
- March 10, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 21, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Carol Ann Sloan
2881 Chaise LaneMaineville OH 45039
Applicant's Attorney
1895 Powell Avenue
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Decedent
Frederick R. Sloan
261 Richmond Rd.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Text2017 EST 227169—Estate of Frederick R. Sloan. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Aug. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. Domb, atty.
