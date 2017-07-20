Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227176
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Jessica Marie Will
2227 Payne Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Applicant

John Roesch
4772 East 93rd Street
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Leahy Kocian
Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 GRD 227176—Re: Jessica Marie Will. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. Kocian, atty.
