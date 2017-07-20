Date Filed Thursday, July 20, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227176 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 15, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 227176—Re: Jessica Marie Will. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. Kocian, atty.