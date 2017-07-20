Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227176
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 15, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Jessica Marie Will
2227 Payne AvenueCleveland OH 44115
Applicant
John Roesch
4772 East 93rd StreetGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 GRD 227176—Re: Jessica Marie Will. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. Kocian, atty.
