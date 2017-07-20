Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227177
- Date Died
- June 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Nathan R. Cabot
2373 Woodward Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Fannie F. Costanzo
4235 West 202nd StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 227177—Estate of Fannie F. Costanzo. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.