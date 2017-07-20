Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227177
Date Died
June 14, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Nathan R. Cabot
2373 Woodward Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Fannie F. Costanzo
4235 West 202nd Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227177—Estate of Fannie F. Costanzo. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
