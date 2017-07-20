Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227179
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Nathan R. Cabot
2373 Woodward Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Lucy M. Cabot
4301 West 202nd StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 227179—Estate of Lucy M. Cabot. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
