Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227179
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 16, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Nathan R. Cabot
2373 Woodward Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Lucy M. Cabot
4301 West 202nd Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Text

2017 EST 227179—Estate of Lucy M. Cabot. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
