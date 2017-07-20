Date Filed Thursday, July 20, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227179 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 16, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 227179—Estate of Lucy M. Cabot. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.